Family faces charges in connection to high-profile death of Fort Gibson teen

Three suspects arrested in connection to a Fort Gibson teen’s hit-and-run pleaded not guilty Monday during arraignment in federal court.

Following a months-long investigation, Timothy Thompson, wife Stephanie and brother-in-law Glenn Hayes Jr. entered not guilty pleas in connection to the death of Eden Grace Ferrel.

16-year-old Ferrel was struck last year and later died of her injuries in the hospital.

While under investigation for Ferrel’s death, Timothy Thompson told investigators he hit a deer in his maroon truck. Both his wife and brother-in-law corroborated that story, with Hayes Jr. saying he collected the deer after it was hit.

Court filings alleged Stephanie Thompson and Hayes Jr. gave false testimony to conceal what was actually a hit-and-run. All three are charged with conspiracy to tamper with an official proceeding.

The trial date is set for June 2.