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Family faces charges in connection to high-profile death of Fort Gibson teen

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published April 21, 2026 at 12:09 PM CDT
Muskogee County Courthouse is seen.
Angel Ford
/
KWGS News
Muskogee County Courthouse is seen.

Three suspects arrested in connection to a Fort Gibson teen’s hit-and-run pleaded not guilty Monday during arraignment in federal court.

Following a months-long investigation, Timothy Thompson, wife Stephanie and brother-in-law Glenn Hayes Jr. entered not guilty pleas in connection to the death of Eden Grace Ferrel.

16-year-old Ferrel was struck last year and later died of her injuries in the hospital.

While under investigation for Ferrel’s death, Timothy Thompson told investigators he hit a deer in his maroon truck. Both his wife and brother-in-law corroborated that story, with Hayes Jr. saying he collected the deer after it was hit.

Court filings alleged Stephanie Thompson and Hayes Jr. gave false testimony to conceal what was actually a hit-and-run. All three are charged with conspiracy to tamper with an official proceeding.

The trial date is set for June 2.
Tags
Local & Regional Criminal Justice
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning News Radio Host at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers in varying counties of Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in multiple roles which include libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time.
See stories by Angel Ford