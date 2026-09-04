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Judge revokes bond for man charged in connection to two deaths in Sand Springs building explosion

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published September 4, 2026 at 10:05 AM CDT

A Tulsa County judge has officially revoked the bond for a man charged in connection to two deaths in Sand Springs last week.

Tulsa County Special Judge Kasey Baldwin revoked the $2 million bail set for Ryan Bassham. He is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder in commission of a crime related to an explosion at a Sand Springs THC extraction business.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler asked the judge to revoke Bassham's bond after he reportedly planned to leave the state.

Bassham turned himself over to authorities Aug. 31 and bonded out soon after.

He was arrested again on a separate charge later that same day in connection to an alleged illegal marijuana operation in Creek County.

Kunzweiler said while the other case disrupts Tulsa County's, it's nothing new to their office.

"It's an interruption, but nothing we haven't dealt with," said Kunzweiler.

He said his office will work to coordinate with Creek County as both pursue prosecution for their respective cases.

Bassham is currently being held without bond in Creek County jail. Once transferred to Tulsa County, he will remain in custody until his arraignment on Nov. 3.

Tags
Local & Regional Sand Springs
Angel Ford
Angel Ford stepped into the Morning Edition host and news reporter role at KWGS in April 2026 having obtained both a master’s and bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. 
See stories by Angel Ford