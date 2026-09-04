Tulsa County issues burn ban ahead of Labor Day weekend

As Oklahoma sets to kick off the long Labor Day weekend, Tulsa County has joined 56 other counties in announcing an immediate burn ban.

That means absolutely no outdoor fires of any kind. This applies to burning brush, trash or debris, as well as lighting campfires and conducting controlled burns.

The urgent move comes as the US Drought Monitor pushes Tulsa County into the severe drought status. Weeks of relentless heat and dry air have left Oklahoma's brush bone-dry, and with almost no rain the next few days, officials are taking no chances.

While open flames are snuffed out for this three-day weekend, the cookout does not have to be canceled entirely! Gas or electric grills are still allowed to be used over non-flammable surfaces - at least in Tulsa County. Burn ban rules in nearby Rogers, Muskogee, and Mayes county's may vary based on local conditions.

Tulsa county's ban is in effect through Sept. 8.