Inola Board of Trustees will decide to extend pause on aluminum smelter construction, ordinance to ban smelting in town

A meeting in Inola Monday will determine whether the town will extend a 60-day moratorium on a proposed aluminum smelter - which is set to expire on Sept. 28. The postponement was approved in June amidst public pushback to the $4 billion project.

The Inola Board of Trustees will also discuss a citizen petition - which was recently ruled valid by a judge. The petition seeks to ban primary aluminum smelting in town. The board can either adopt the proposed ban as an ordinance or send it to voters to decide.

One other consideration on the agenda is an addition of $30,000 for environmental services.

Residents say the opposition to the smelter is due in large part to a variety of unanswered questions - mostly about environmental impact and electricity and water usage.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 in the Inola High School gym.