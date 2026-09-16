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Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, Stitt respond to Inola moratorium extension

Public Radio Tulsa | By Dan Potter
Published September 16, 2026 at 8:09 AM CDT
Kevin Stitt (center) makes his way past an applauding Attorney General Gentner Drummond (right) at the 2023 State of the State Address.
Legislative Service Bureau
Kevin Stitt (center) makes his way past an applauding Attorney General Gentner Drummond (right) at the 2023 State of the State Address.

The town of Inola may have extended a moratorium and set a vote on a permanent ban but the fight over construction of a $4 billion aluminum smelter is far from over.

Instead, the fight appears to be shifting back to the courts. The smelter’s developer, Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, as well as the Tulsa Ports Authority are indicating they may sue the town of Inola over the Board of Trustees vote to extend an original 60-day moratorium on smelter construction through to April 2027.

The trustees also approved putting the question of a permanent smelter ban to a vote of the people April 7.

Oklahoma Primary Aluminum’s statement to the media claims the actions by the town council, after millions have already been invested under valid authorizations, is not permitted under Oklahoma law or the U.S. Constitution. Gov. Kevin Stitt echoed that sentiment.

"This reversal sets a damaging precedent that should be carefully reviewed under the constitution," said Stitt.
Tags
Local & Regional Inola SmelterGovernor Stitt
Dan Potter
Dan Potter joined Pubic Radio Tulsa this month as our new News Director! Dan’s is a familiar voice having been on the air for seventeen years at KRMG where most recently he anchored Tulsa’s #1 morning show. Potter’s been a PRT Sustainer since 2021 and even donated a car to support us last year.
See stories by Dan Potter