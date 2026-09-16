Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, Stitt respond to Inola moratorium extension

The town of Inola may have extended a moratorium and set a vote on a permanent ban but the fight over construction of a $4 billion aluminum smelter is far from over.

Instead, the fight appears to be shifting back to the courts. The smelter’s developer, Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, as well as the Tulsa Ports Authority are indicating they may sue the town of Inola over the Board of Trustees vote to extend an original 60-day moratorium on smelter construction through to April 2027.

The trustees also approved putting the question of a permanent smelter ban to a vote of the people April 7.

Oklahoma Primary Aluminum’s statement to the media claims the actions by the town council, after millions have already been invested under valid authorizations, is not permitted under Oklahoma law or the U.S. Constitution. Gov. Kevin Stitt echoed that sentiment.

"This reversal sets a damaging precedent that should be carefully reviewed under the constitution," said Stitt.