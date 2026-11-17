The former director of Tulsa Public Schools’ Bond and Energy Management Department and two accused accomplices were back in Tulsa County District Court Tuesday morning in connection with a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme that allegedly cost the district millions.

Chris Hudgins, Gayle Gwinup and Thomas McKenna waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be back in court for arraignment on Nov. 30.

The trio face a combined 27 felony charges in Tulsa County District Court, including 16 counts of embezzlement, five counts of receiving kickbacks, five counts of making kickbacks and conspiracy to defraud a school district.

According to the charging document filed in June by District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Attorney General Gentner Drummond, the three billed TPS for roofing contracts at 16 campuses that were never actually completed by Gwinup and McKenna’s firm, Allied Engineering. Gwinup and McKenna’s firm allegedly received the payments as contractors, then gave a portion to Hudgins.

Hudgins resigned from TPS in February 2025 after an initial audit conducted by State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s office uncovered that he was using district resources to run a personal architectural consulting business.

A subsequent audit released by Byrd’s office in August raised additional questions about whether the district’s bond office followed the state’s competitive bidding act under Hudgins. According to the audit, 10 of TPS’ 54 HVAC projects between 2019 and 2025 were not awarded to the lowest bidder.

That August audit also noted Allied Engineering did complete some of the work it was contracted to do. However, it used a billing method that allowed it to overcharge the district for projects.

In addition to the criminal proceedings, the TPS board voted in June to authorize its attorneys to pursue the matter in civil court.