Broken Arrow city councilors have extended a moratorium on the construction of data centers in the city.

Councilors voted unanimously to extend the moratorium that they originally put in place back in June.

"The purpose was so staff could complete its review of the data centers and determine where they would belong in our community," Broken Arrow city attorney Trevor Dennis reminded councilors.

Since June, the city formed a committee to study how other cities have handled placement of data centers. The committee also met with Public Service Company of Oklahoma, learning what kind of demand the centers place on the local power grid. Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon says they reviewed data center rules adopted by Oklahoma City which also needed a moratorium extension to finalize their plans.

"We’re actually doing the same thing that they are, looking at where there could be (a data center) if the council decided to make it either as a permitted use or conditional use,” he said.

The moratorium now runs through June 30, 2027.

The council also approved a one-year contract with Westwood Professional Services for $190,000 to help write zoning laws for data centers.

