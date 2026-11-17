Joshua Smith vividly remembers a strange call from his daughters' teacher in mid-October.

She told him: You need to come get your kids now.

"'What do we all think about when we get a call from a school that doesn't describe what's going on?" Smith said. "And so I hightail it, thinking, 'Lord, what happened?'"

Sarah Liese / KOSU Osage citizen Joshua Smith protests Principal Chief Joe Tillman outside the tribe's executive offices on Oct. 16. Smith had previously enrolled his daughters in Daposka Ahnkodapi.

His daughters were participating in a homeschool co-op meant to immerse them in the Osage language at an art studio leased under his name in downtown Pawhuska.

Smith said he arrived to find Osage Nation and Pawhuska police officers searching the building.

"I see our officers out there and I'm thinking, 'Oh, God, no,'" Smith said.

His daughters were fine but shaken.

Around ten minutes later, he saw a warrant. The officers were looking for alleged stolen books.

"They come into our space and they steal my kids' books, and then they tell me that they're upholding justice," Smith said. "I don't know what justice is, but let's say a kid has a library book and forgets to return it. Do you send police to their house?"

'They searched the children's backpacks or lunch boxes'

The art studio was one of two homeschooling sites police searched on the morning of Oct. 13. The other, the home of tribal citizen Amy Shackelford, was being investigated for the same reason.

According to a search warrant filed in Osage County Court , Osage Nation police thought parents were housing books stolen from Daposka Ahnkodapi, the tribe's private immersion school that closed in August. The two locations they searched were part of Zhinkazhin Learning Pathways , a homeschool cooperative parents created after the immersion school shut down.

The warrant alleges Shackelford and former Daposka Superintendent Patrick Martin stole books, shelves and other items from the facility on Aug. 21, three weeks after the school closed.

Martin said in mid-October he loaded the books into a truck to distribute them back to the homeschooled children, adding they were part of a federal grant he submitted while Daposka was still open.

"When the school closed, that (grant) ended … the books were still there, though," Martin said. "And so we took some of the books with us so that the kids could use them."

According to the warrant, a former Daposka teacher informed the Osage Nation executive branch of the alleged incident. From there, Osage Nation Chief of Staff Andrea Kimble reportedly told tribal police on Oct. 6.

City of Pawhuska and Osage Nation police responded a week later.

Sarah Liese / KOSU An Osage Nation citizen protests Principal Chief Joe Tillman on Oct. 16. The sign reads "Remove Kiheka Tillman," which means "Remove Chief Tillman."

Martin said he was at a funeral when the searches took place.

"I came right over and the police had just left, and everybody was stunned," Martin said. "They searched the children's backpacks or lunch boxes."

According to an affidavit, law enforcement confiscated more than 350 books from both locations, ranging from Captain Underpants to 34 copies of Osage Kinders, A Year of Osage Practices. They also took Shackelford's phone as evidence.

Parents like Smith have since denounced the police searches, viewing them as unnecessary and reckless. They blame Principal Chief Joe Tillman, who denies he directed the searches.

'We elect a government to do these things'

Joe Tillman was elected principal chief in June, defeating candidate Scott BigHorse by securing 60% of 2,433 votes . Tillman is a former Osage Nation Congress member , having served in the legislature for ten years. During that time, he served as second speaker and speaker.

On the campaign trail, he reportedly told citizens he wouldn't close Daposka Ahnkodapi, saying the tribe had already invested too much into the school. According to Osage News, he labeled claims to the contrary "fake news."

In August, a month after taking office , Tillman closed Daposka Ahnkodapi. He also announced the tribe's Harvest Land Farm and Pawhuska visitors center would shut down, stating the tribe was in a financial state of emergency that required it to slash more than $38 million in spending.

/ Osage Nation Joe Tillman is the principal chief of the Osage Nation. He was elected in June 2026.

Tillman suggested parents, many of whom were scrambling for alternatives as the school year neared, enroll their children in Pawhuska Public Schools.

But many families held out for the possibility tribal education might return. Smith, who moved from Virginia to Pawhuska to educate his kids in the immersion school, was among them.

"If we want this language for the future, they needed it to be immersive. It needed to be part of their day from the start of the day to the end," Smith said. "I'm working hard to learn more language but I just won't ever have enough … I just won't be able to have that. But they will."

Daposka never reopened, despite some efforts from the 12-member Osage Nation Congress. Instead, families started Zhinkazhin Learning Pathways.

Smith said setting up the homeschool has been exhausting.

"All the parents are pretty much giving every spare moment they have volunteering," Smith said. "I'm pouring resources and time and energy into making sure my kids are taken care of when I shouldn't have had to. We elect a government to do these things, to take care of these things."

Congress questions warrant timing

The congress and chief have fought for months.

When Tillman first declared a financial state of emergency, multiple lawmakers denied the tribe was experiencing a budget deficit.

When Congress approved legislation to allocate funds for Daposka Ahnkodapi to reopen, Tillman shot it down , sticking to his plan of expanding Osage curriculum in public schools.

When members voted to send former school equipment to the tribe's charity, Tillman vetoed the move. Congress then overrode it .

And last month, legislators weren't happy about the book crackdown.

A week after the police searches, congress met with Attorney General Jeff Jones, who was appointed by Tillman in July . Jones told members he only had one recommendation for the responding officers.

"They were laying there, but I didn't read the search warrants," Jones said. "The only thing I asked them to do was serve those search warrants, like, late in the day when the kids weren't there."

Congressman Eli Potts told Jones he wouldn't be happy if his kids were present during the raids.

"Mr. Attorney General, I'd be pissed and livid, and I am," Potts told Jones. "These parents, these students need somebody to stand up and protect them. And if you need to step in from our own ONPD, I need you to do it, sir."

'He doesn't represent us'

Sarah Liese / KOSU Former Daposka Ahnkodapi teacher Cameron Pratt speaks with protesters outside the tribe's executive building on Oct. 16.

A few days after the police search, more than 40 citizens protested Tillman's administration outside the tribe's executive building. Attendees included Smith, Martin, two Osage congress members and Assistant Chief John Shaw.

Protesters waved signs reading phrases like "Teachers don't steal books, Tillman does" and "Veto Joe." They chanted slogans aimed at the chief, including "Hey hey, ho ho, time for Tillman to go" and "Joe needs to go."

Many said they were adamant about removing him while others lamented ever voting for him.

"I thought he was the best choice at the time," one attendee said. "I'm sorry I voted for him. If I could undo that, I would undo it, but I can't."

Sarah Liese / KOSU Osage Nation Assistant Principal Chief John Shaw, right, attends a protest calling for Principal Chief Joe Tillman's removal on Oct. 16.

Congress is currently determining whether or not removal is possible, having hired outside counsel to investigate Tillman's actions regarding the closures.

Legislator Michael Bristow said that process will be lengthy and difficult.

"I did not think that my first time on Congress, I would be faced with the prospect of removing my chief. That's going to be difficult, but I did not get this job to sit on the sidelines," Bristow said. "We need to know that we have the support of the people because we took the same oath he did."

If Tillman were to be removed, Shaw would become chief. Shaw was elected in June, but he did not run alongside Tillman. According to Osage law, the top two executive positions do not share the same ticket .

Shaw said he doesn't speak with Tillman as much as he'd like to and he's not a fan of the crackdowns.

"This isn't Osage, okay? This is something else that has come in that a lot of us don't understand and that's why I think a lot of people are having such a hard time," Shaw said. "This isn't our culture, what we've seen in the last few weeks."

Meanwhile, Joshua Smith is worried about long-term impacts.

He said his daughters are suspicious of tribal police and that last month's events have undone efforts to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the public. And he said he believes Tillman's action threatens sovereignty, culture and language.

"For generations, our elders, our people have fought to maintain those things, to save those things. And against all odds, they are still here and we're still here," Smith said. "... He doesn't represent us. He doesn't represent us."

Tillman has not responded to KOSU's interview requests throughout his tenure.