Skip to main content
Search Query
Show Search
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Local Hosts & Staff
Our Town: PRT Newsletter
Public File
About Us
Contact Us
Local Hosts & Staff
Our Town: PRT Newsletter
Public File
Events
4th Annual Public Radio Adult Spelling Bee
Public Announcements
4th Annual Public Radio Adult Spelling Bee
Public Announcements
Listen
Listen Live
Podcast Directory
Listen Live
Podcast Directory
News
Local & Regional
StateImpact Oklahoma
Weather & Traffic
NPR National News
Local & Regional
StateImpact Oklahoma
Weather & Traffic
NPR National News
Music
Music Playlists
American Songbook
Classical
Jazz
Wind Band
Swing On This
World
Music Playlists
American Songbook
Classical
Jazz
Wind Band
Swing On This
World
Podcasts
Local Podcasts
APM Podcasts
NPR Podcasts
WNYC Podcasts
Local Podcasts
APM Podcasts
NPR Podcasts
WNYC Podcasts
Programs
Programs A-Z
All This Jazz
Behind The Mic
Focus: Black Oklahoma
Inner Circle
Museum Confidential
Yackety Science
OK, SO : Say More
Programs A-Z
All This Jazz
Behind The Mic
Focus: Black Oklahoma
Inner Circle
Museum Confidential
Yackety Science
OK, SO : Say More
Schedule
Public Radio 89.5 Radio Schedule
Classical 88.7 Radio Schedule
Jazz 89.5-2 Radio Schedule
World Radio 89.5-3 Radio Schedule
Songbook 88.7-2 Radio Schedule
Public Radio 89.5 Radio Schedule
Classical 88.7 Radio Schedule
Jazz 89.5-2 Radio Schedule
World Radio 89.5-3 Radio Schedule
Songbook 88.7-2 Radio Schedule
Support
Donor Portal
Make A Donation
Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorships
Submit Your Business Sponsor Inquiry
Ways to Support
Donor Portal
Make A Donation
Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorships
Submit Your Business Sponsor Inquiry
Ways to Support
bluesky
facebook
instagram
youtube
© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577
A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
Menu
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Public Radio 89.5
On Air
Now Playing
World Radio 89.5-3
On Air
Now Playing
Jazz 89.5-2
On Air
Now Playing
Classical 88.7
All Streams
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Local Hosts & Staff
Our Town: PRT Newsletter
Public File
About Us
Contact Us
Local Hosts & Staff
Our Town: PRT Newsletter
Public File
Events
4th Annual Public Radio Adult Spelling Bee
Public Announcements
4th Annual Public Radio Adult Spelling Bee
Public Announcements
Listen
Listen Live
Podcast Directory
Listen Live
Podcast Directory
News
Local & Regional
StateImpact Oklahoma
Weather & Traffic
NPR National News
Local & Regional
StateImpact Oklahoma
Weather & Traffic
NPR National News
Music
Music Playlists
American Songbook
Classical
Jazz
Wind Band
Swing On This
World
Music Playlists
American Songbook
Classical
Jazz
Wind Band
Swing On This
World
Podcasts
Local Podcasts
APM Podcasts
NPR Podcasts
WNYC Podcasts
Local Podcasts
APM Podcasts
NPR Podcasts
WNYC Podcasts
Programs
Programs A-Z
All This Jazz
Behind The Mic
Focus: Black Oklahoma
Inner Circle
Museum Confidential
Yackety Science
OK, SO : Say More
Programs A-Z
All This Jazz
Behind The Mic
Focus: Black Oklahoma
Inner Circle
Museum Confidential
Yackety Science
OK, SO : Say More
Schedule
Public Radio 89.5 Radio Schedule
Classical 88.7 Radio Schedule
Jazz 89.5-2 Radio Schedule
World Radio 89.5-3 Radio Schedule
Songbook 88.7-2 Radio Schedule
Public Radio 89.5 Radio Schedule
Classical 88.7 Radio Schedule
Jazz 89.5-2 Radio Schedule
World Radio 89.5-3 Radio Schedule
Songbook 88.7-2 Radio Schedule
Support
Donor Portal
Make A Donation
Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorships
Submit Your Business Sponsor Inquiry
Ways to Support
Donor Portal
Make A Donation
Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorships
Submit Your Business Sponsor Inquiry
Ways to Support
bluesky
facebook
instagram
youtube
Osage Nation
Local & Regional
Just months after electing a new chief, many Osage Nation citizens want him out
Thomas Pablo, OPMX
Osage Nation elected a new chief in June. Many citizens are now calling for his removal amid tensions over a closed immersion school and a recent police raid on books.