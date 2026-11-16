A housing development company is suing the City of Broken Arrow in Tulsa County District Court in a dispute over supplying water to a new subdivision.

The City of Broken Arrow is facing a lawsuit from Blue Chip Land Company and Executive Homes over a fully engineered, but empty residential subdivision south of the Creek Turnpike. Called The Grove, the subdivision has more than 100 lots. The lawsuit alleges the City of Broken Arrow is refusing to supply water to The Grove as a bargaining chip for a dispute the city has with a rural water district.

According to court records, the plaintiffs spent millions on engineering the water system to the city’s specifications. Broken Arrow allegedly says there is uncertainty over who will supply water to The Grove, but the suit claims the city committed to doing so over two years ago.

In February, the city signed and sent an application to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, requesting permission to construct water lines in the subdivision as part of Broken Arrow's public water system. Broken Arrow City Council approved a conditional final plat for the subdivision in August, but refused to release the final plat last month.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiffs learned in October that the delay is due to the city's active efforts to negotiate away their rights to provide water service to The Grove in exchange for providing water service to a separate large area of land within the rural water district's service area. The development companies are not a party to the city's dispute with the rural water district.

Neither the City of Broken Arrow nor the developer’s attorneys responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.