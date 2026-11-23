Restore Hope Ministries, a charity affiliated with the United Methodist Church that works to prevent homelessness and hunger in Tulsa, is handing out 800 Thanksgiving food baskets Tuesday.

Josh Geppelt, Restore Hope’s Executive Director, says the need for food assistance is greater this Thanksgiving.

He says food pantries in the area tell him they have seen a 25 percent increase of individuals needing food assistance this year over last year.

Assembled by an “army of volunteers,” the baskets contain 21 items, including a turkey and ingredients for several traditional side dishes, with a total approximate value of $100.

What they are hearing from their clients, Geppelt says, is their primary reason for seeking food assistance for Thanksgiving is so they can stretch their budgets to pay for essentials.

“And so, how we look at it is, these individuals then have more money they can put toward things like rent, the light bill, the water bill, the gas bill,” he said.

Families who registered for aid from Restore Hope can pick up their baskets at Christ Church on Harvard, 3515 S. Harvard Ave, onTuesday. Geppelt says his organization still needs donations to help cover the cost of the food for those baskets. You can donate here.