Google organized a giveaway of free Thanksgiving meals to Mayes County residents Monday in an effort to ease the burden of rising food costs.

A drive-thru giveaway hosted by the company in both Pryor and Chouteau offered 2,000 turkeys and 2,000 hams between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Due to the giveaway being on a first-come, first-served basis, Google’s Public Affairs Manager in Oklahoma Aaron Cooper said people were lined up in Pryor at 8:30 Monday morning.

“I could see cars stretch for a quarter of a mile on the road,” Cooper said.

Since 2007, Pryor has been home to a Google data center. This is the first year the company has provided free holiday meals to local residents. With more Google developments on the way in Muskogee County, Tulsa County and Stillwater, Cooper said the company is committed to being a beneficial long-term partner to neighboring communities.

“We’re always looking for ways to give back,” Cooper said. “This year we’re just so thankful that we could do so around the holidays by donating food items so our friends and neighbors could have a nice holiday meal.”

