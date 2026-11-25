Lindsey Scotney knows it can be tough for people in the service industry to squeeze in a holiday meal with their families.

“It's just a rough industry to be in,” said Scotney, founder of the Oklahoma Service Guild . “We get off work at 2:00 in the morning and sleep all day, and it's, it's really tough to have that community.”

With that in mind, the guild is collaborating with about a dozen Tulsa-area restaurants and catering companies to host a buffet and assisted potluck for the hospitality community Thursday. Donations and volunteer sign-ups are also available here .

Scheduled for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Take 2: a Resonance Cafe’s new location at Third and Main streets, Scotney said the event is not just limited to the service industry, but anyone looking for a small slice of community.

“What we really want folks to know is that they have a place to come,” she said.

Other event partners include Mac’s Barbecue, the McNellie’s Group, Justin Thompson Restaurants and Catering, Vintage Wine Bar, Prossimo, Ellis Hospitality Group, Duet, Biga and Chef Sarah Leavell. Attendees are also welcome to bring a dish if they want to contribute a beloved family recipe.

"Our industry spends every holiday making sure everyone else has a great one," Scotney said. "This day is for us. Nobody here is a charity case. We're family and family eats together. Come hungry, bring your grandma's recipe if you want, and spend Thanksgiving with people who understand your life."