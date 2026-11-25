USA BMX grand nationals brought thousands of people to Tulsa's Expo Square Wednesday to practice before the annual kickoff race on Thanksgiving.

Hosted at the SageNet center, the USA BMX Grands have been in Tulsa for over 25 years. Kyla Reed is a member of the U.S. Air Force and started racing when she was 12 years old. This is her fourth year competing at the Grands and she hopes to win the 31 to 41 women’s expert division despite having less training time than usual.

“But because of Operation: Epic Fury I got extended for the long haul and then came back in June,” Reed said. “This season I've had like half the year to be able to ride a track or get all my wins in, so, made do with what we had.”

With 49 states and over 30 countries represented, the grand nationals usually have around 1,500 racers. Due to its growth in the past years, the kickoff race takes place on Thanksgiving Day. USA BMX media manager Justin Wahl said families turn the building into a 6,000-person potluck.

“You’ll have 400 Thanksgiving dinners in one roof,” Wahl said.

The events last through Sunday and are free to attend except the Pro Championship Final Friday evening. Tickets for Friday's event start at $20 per person, with additional information available online.

