According to data from the National Retail Federation, 183 million people nationwide are expected to do some shopping this weekend, including 126 million just on Black Friday.

While there won’t quite be 183 million people at Admiral and Lewis this weekend, Kasey Rhone said she does expect to see more shoppers – and vendors – in her corner of Tulsa over the next few days.

Rhone is the Executive Director of Kendall-Whittier Main Street , a non-profit that works with businesses and commercial property owners in its namesake neighborhood.

Along with year-round staples such as Pancho Anaya and Ziegler’s Art and Frames, she said the holiday season also brings additional entrepreneurs and artisans to the neighborhood.

“What I love about Kendall-Whittier is our businesses see an uptick, but they don't just kind of keep that to themselves,” she said. “They share the wealth. So you may find small artists that don't have a physical space in one of our businesses here selling during the holiday season, during Black Friday, during Small Business Saturday.”