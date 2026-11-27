The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is facing increased demand this holiday season as Oklahoma ranks high in food insecurity.

According to Feeding America data released this July, Oklahoma ranks as the second most food insecure state in the nation. Oklahoma’s food insecurity rate sits at 20.2% which is almost 6 percentage points higher than the national average of 14.4%. The Tulsa-based Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma serves 24 counties and Chief Development Officer Matt Jostes said communities are seeing greater holiday need now more than ever.

“We’re going the wrong way so we really like to step it up during the holidays and get the pantries the food that they need to serve their communities,” Jostes said.

The food bank recently organized “Give a Gobble” day at a Reasor’s in Broken Arrow where participants could buy a turkey or side items inside the store and donate them to food bank volunteers outside. Jostes said the food bank’s success relies on community volunteers, especially during the holidays.

“This is one of my favorite times of the year because it’s really engaging with the community and showing the power the community can have when they come together,” Jostes said.