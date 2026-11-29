Election victories by Democrats could usher in efforts to expand voting rights and ballot access in states across the country.

Nationwide, voting access has largely expanded in the past few decades. But policy trends have been mixed in many Republican-led states. Since 2020, a number of GOP-led states enacted laws that create new voting restrictions, chiefly related to voter registration and mail voting.

Much could change starting next year, though, after Democrats consolidated power in places like Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in this year's midterm elections.

Andrew Walchuk — senior policy director and counsel for voting and fair representation at Common Cause, a voting rights advocacy group — said the coming years could be "transformative" in many of these states, with newly elected Democrats who plan to expand access to the ballot.

"We have at Common Cause advocates on the ground who have been working in these environments and are really excited about taking the shift from being on the defensive to being able to really push for proactive pro-voter policies," Walchuk told NPR.

Here are some of the state-level changes advocates are expecting:

1. Making registering to vote easier

While most states offer online voter registration, Texas and New Hampshire are among the few that do not.

Barbara Smith Warner, senior policy adviser with the Institute for Responsive Government, said she expects the two states will look to change that.

In New Hampshire, Democrats won majorities in both chambers of the state legislature. And in Texas, Democrats won a majority in the state house and the governorship.

Warner said even though Democrats won't have trifecta power in those states, they will have considerable leverage to get an online system.

"As a former legislator, I will tell you, that sounds like the kind of thing that is ripe for negotiation," she said.

In Texas, on the first day that lawmakers were able to pre-file bills for the legislative session next year, online voter registration was one of the first bills in the system.

There could be bipartisan support for online registration after various issues with the state's voter registration system ahead of this year's election. And experts and voting rights advocates in Texas have long urged state leaders to move to an online system because it would lead to more reliable voter rolls.

Chris Diaz — director of legislative tracking at the Voting Rights Lab, which supports expanded voting access — said he also expects that Democratic states with new trifecta power will "make the voting process smoother, easier for voters" by adopting automatic voter registration or same-day voter registration. Arizona is one state on their radar.

Almost half the country already offers same-day, or Election Day, registration, which Diaz said makes the voting process significantly easier for people who move before an election.

About half the country also already has some sort of automatic voter registration, which experts have found is a more efficient and effective way of managing voter rolls.

2. Faster counting of mail-in ballots

Another reform that could crop up across the country aims to speed up the counting of mail-in ballots.

Diaz said more states will likely weigh allowing election administrators to pre-process these ballots before Election Day. Some states take a longer time to count mail ballots because officials can't start removing them from envelopes and checking voter signatures until Election Day.

"I think especially for Wisconsin and Pennsylvania," Diaz said, "we expect to see bills that are going to put officials in a position to get a lot of mail ballots processed before Election Day, and then just lower that workload for officials on Election Day and get results to the public faster."

The Voting Rights Lab flagged that Nevada is another state that could see similar legislation.

3. Standardizing the ballot curing process

Many states have a process for allowing voters to fix mistakes with their mail ballots in time for them to be counted. It's known as ballot curing.

That process can look different from state to state — but also county to county.

Diaz said some states might try to pass laws to standardize the process of notifying voters there's a problem and then standardizing how they can fix it.

He said sometimes voters miss dating their ballot envelope, or they miss where they need to provide a witness signature, or an identification number.

"Instead of just rejecting those ballots or having a variety of way counties treat those ballots that have an issue," Diaz said, "creating a standardized system where there's a requirement for notice to the voter within a given amount of time, and then a clear, easy process for a voter to correct that issue and ensure that their ballot is counted."

Pennsylvania is one state where counties have different rules for ballot curing. The state also has had a longstanding issue with ballots being rejected because voters did not correctly provide a date on their mail-in ballots. With a new Democratic trifecta, Pennsylvania lawmakers could update these processes.

4. State-level voting rights acts

Walchuk said Common Cause plans to get more states to pass state-level voting rights acts. His group helped get such measures passed in New York, Colorado and Maryland in recent years.

"There's a lot of room to grow there and I think the importance of the state voting rights act has really increased since the Callais decision last year," he said, referencing a Supreme Court decision that all but gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act. "But just given the years-long attack of the Roberts Court against the federal Voting Rights Act, getting these protections in place … is going to be a really key part of our work over the next two years."

5. Ending some cooperation with the Trump administration on voting issues

Besides an influx of Democrats into state legislatures, there will also be a number of Democrats assuming office as secretaries of state across the country, such as in Georgia and Ohio.

Advocates say this could lead to some significant changes. In most states, secretaries of state are the chief election officers.

During President Trump's second term, Republican secretaries of state have been key in the administration's efforts to meddle in how states run their voter rolls, Walchuk said.

"The agenda of interference in elections that we saw from the Trump administration relied in large part on sort of complicity and cooperation from anti-voter politicians in these offices, in secretaries of state offices and governors' offices and [attorney general] offices in states around the country," he said. "And losing that cooperation takes away a key tool of this administration's anti-voter agenda."

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