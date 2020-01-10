© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Published January 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM CST
One name keeps popping up as one of the most important younger voices on the future of museums. That name is Colleen Dilenschneider. Through short videos, presentations, and data driven articles at her website, Colleen consistently boils down industry studies and presents them in a digestible, reliably optimistic way. Think of a museum-focused Malcolm Gladwell...who's a giddy millennial. On this episode of MC, we chat with Colleen about that future she’s always talking about.

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.    

Meghann Ray
As an University of Tulsa alumna, Meghann has spent the past decade in the non-profit social services sector working in communications, fundraising and special events. She is an avid and passionate community advocate and says her life’s mission is to make a difference locally and beyond. Meghann believes Public Radio Tulsa is an integral part of our community and loves how it keeps is all connected and more informed.
