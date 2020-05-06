© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Public Radio Tulsa | By Meghann Ray
Published May 5, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
There was a moment when critics held much more central place in American culture. Film critics, book critics, art critics. Weknew their names. They were tastemakers. Trusted sources. Now in the age of rotten tomatoes and likes, we’re all critics. But a rarified few have transcended the trends and held onto a corner of the zeitgeist. No American critic has been better at that than New York magazine’s Pulitzer Prize winning art critic, Jerry Saltz. In his new book HOW TO BE AN ARTIST, he distills his life into a mission statement of sorts. On this episode we chat with Jerry from his quarantine hideout where he’s holed up with his wife, NYT art critic, Roberta Smith.

Produced by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art.

