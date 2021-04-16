© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Classical Tulsa Podcast: Catching Up with Barron Ryan

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jason Heilman
Published April 16, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT
ryan.jpg
Courtesy Barron Ryan
/
A new album from pianist and composer Barron Ryan

On this Classical Tulsa Podcast, host Jason Heilman speaks via Zoom with pianist Barron Ryan. No stranger to Tulsa audiences, Barron has been performing extensively as both a solo artist and as one half of the Ryan & Ryan piano duo, together with his father, Donald Ryan. On his brand-new solo album, "First of its Kind," Barron makes his debut as a composer, performing two of his own original compositions. In this interview, Barron discusses his new works, his wide-ranging inspiration, and what’s coming next. Music from this album was recently featured on Classical 88.7's weekly program, Classical Tulsa.

