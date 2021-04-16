Classical Tulsa Podcast: Catching Up with Barron Ryan
On this Classical Tulsa Podcast, host Jason Heilman speaks via Zoom with pianist Barron Ryan. No stranger to Tulsa audiences, Barron has been performing extensively as both a solo artist and as one half of the Ryan & Ryan piano duo, together with his father, Donald Ryan. On his brand-new solo album, "First of its Kind," Barron makes his debut as a composer, performing two of his own original compositions. In this interview, Barron discusses his new works, his wide-ranging inspiration, and what’s coming next. Music from this album was recently featured on Classical 88.7's weekly program, Classical Tulsa.