A Portrait of Breonna Taylor

Public Radio Tulsa | By Meghann Ray
Published April 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT
museum_confidential_2.jpg

On this episode we road trip to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to chat with Associate Curator, Allison Glenn. "Promise, Witness, Remembrance" at Louisville, Kentucky's Speed Art Museum, guest-curated by Glenn, reflects on the life of Breonna Taylor, her killing in 2020, and the year of protests that followed. The exhibition is organized around the three words of its title, which emerged from a conversation between Glenn and Tamika Palmer, Breonna's mother. On view in Louisville April 7 through June 6, 2021.

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced with Public Radio Tulsa.   

Meghann Ray
As an University of Tulsa alumna, Meghann has spent the past decade in the non-profit social services sector working in communications, fundraising and special events. She is an avid and passionate community advocate and says her life’s mission is to make a difference locally and beyond. Meghann believes Public Radio Tulsa is an integral part of our community and loves how it keeps is all connected and more informed.
See stories by Meghann Ray
