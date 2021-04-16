A Portrait of Breonna Taylor

On this episode we road trip to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to chat with Associate Curator, Allison Glenn. "Promise, Witness, Remembrance" at Louisville, Kentucky's Speed Art Museum, guest-curated by Glenn, reflects on the life of Breonna Taylor, her killing in 2020, and the year of protests that followed. The exhibition is organized around the three words of its title, which emerged from a conversation between Glenn and Tamika Palmer, Breonna's mother. On view in Louisville April 7 through June 6, 2021.

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced with Public Radio Tulsa.