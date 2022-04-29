© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

A Star Is Born (at 86)

Published April 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
shirley_woodson_reflections_and_flowers_2006_acrylic_on_canvas.jpg
"Reflections and Flowers," 2006, Shirley Woodson, American; acrylic on canvas.
Image via https://www.dia.org/woodson.
One of the works on display in "Shirley Woodson: Shield of the Nile."

Museum Confidential: Season 6, Episode 16.

Shirley Woodson was born in Tennessee in 1936. She grew up and still lives in Detroit. It's her city, her muse. Now 86, the artist recently opened her first-ever solo exhibition at her hometown museum, The Detroit Institute of Arts. "Shirley Woodson: Shield of the Nile Reflections" features 11 of her big, vibrant canvases depicting black bathers in rivers. On this episode of MC, we chat with the busy-as-ever artist and with Valerie Mercer, the exhibition's curator and head of the DIA's Center for African American Art.

Museum Confidential Art MuseumsPodcastsAfrican-American LifeBlack Art and Culture in AmericaDetroitCreativityTeachingArts EducationPainting (Fine Arts)Jeff MartinScott Gregory
