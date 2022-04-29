A Star Is Born (at 86)
Museum Confidential: Season 6, Episode 16.
Shirley Woodson was born in Tennessee in 1936. She grew up and still lives in Detroit. It's her city, her muse. Now 86, the artist recently opened her first-ever solo exhibition at her hometown museum, The Detroit Institute of Arts. "Shirley Woodson: Shield of the Nile Reflections" features 11 of her big, vibrant canvases depicting black bathers in rivers. On this episode of MC, we chat with the busy-as-ever artist and with Valerie Mercer, the exhibition's curator and head of the DIA's Center for African American Art.