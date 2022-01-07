© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

Live From Aspen: "Why Warhol Persists"

Published January 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST
Season 6, Episode 8.

Museum Confidential hasn't done a "live audience" show in ages. So when the invitation came to travel to Aspen, Colorado, for the opening of a new Andy Warhol show at the Aspen Art Museum, we jumped at the opportunity. ANDY WARHOL: LIFETIMES is a career-spanning exhibition originated at the Tate Modern. The AAM invited Los Angeles-based artist Monica Majoli to re-conceptualize the presentation of this show. The results are invigorating. Our onstage chat, presented in this episode of MC, features Majoli, Assistant Curator Simone Krug, and AAM Director Nicola Lees.

Tags

Museum ConfidentialCreativityAndy WarholAmerican ArtPop ArtPodcastsPodcastMuseumsArt HistoryArt CriticismArt MuseumsJeff MartinScott GregoryModern Art
