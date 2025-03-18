Tuesday's News Roundup: March 18, 2025
- Gov. Kevin Stitt is trying to get a federal lawsuit from the Muscogee Nation against the city of Tulsa dismissed.
- Oklahoma State University will lay off a dozen staff members working for a non-profit foundation following a scathing audit report.
- The field for the 71st District Republican primary contains a familiar candidate and a newcomer.
- City officials toured a new senior center that wants to expand to include housing.
