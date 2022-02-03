The phrase "information overload" has become commonplace; it's used far more often nowadays than ever begore. And it's no wonder -- all of us, at all ages, are now, in this digital era, confronted pretty much constantly by an onslaught of unfiltered data, unlimited content, unchecked facts, etc. How is this onslaught affecting our kids...and especially, how is it altering how they learn? Our guest on ST is Julie Bogart, creator of the award-winning Brave Writer program, which teaches writing and language arts to thousands of families every year. Bogart tells us about her new book, "Raising Critical Thinkers: A Parent's Guide to Growing Wise Kids in the Digital Age."