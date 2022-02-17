© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa_logo_2016.png
StudioTulsa

Tulsa Chorale to perform "Lux Aeterna" at Trinity Episcopal Church

Published February 17, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST
trinity interior photo.jpg
Photograph by Jeff Scofield; image via Pipe Organ Database
/
pipeorgandatabase.org
Aired on Thursday, February 17th.

The free concert is being offered as a tribute to our community's health care workers, essential workers, and all who've been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our guest on ST is Dr. Tim Sharp, artistic director of Tulsa Chorale, which will present a free concert tomorrow night (Friday the 18th) at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Tulsa. The concert begins at 7pm and is titled "Lux Aeterna" (which is also the title of one of the works on the program). It's being offered as a tribute to our community's health care workers, essential workers, and all who've been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this special concert is posted here.

Tags

StudioTulsa Choral MusicTulsa Oratorio ChorusSingers and SongwritersTulsa's Local Arts SceneOrgan MusicClassical MusicTrinity Episcopal Church (Tulsa)
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More