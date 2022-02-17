Tulsa Chorale to perform "Lux Aeterna" at Trinity Episcopal Church

Our guest on ST is Dr. Tim Sharp, artistic director of Tulsa Chorale, which will present a free concert tomorrow night (Friday the 18th) at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Tulsa. The concert begins at 7pm and is titled "Lux Aeterna" (which is also the title of one of the works on the program). It's being offered as a tribute to our community's health care workers, essential workers, and all who've been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this special concert is posted here.