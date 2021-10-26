-
With COVID cases now spiking across Oklahoma, and indeed, across much of the nation, it seems unlikely that Americans will be able to safely gather in…
-
Our guest is Tim Sharp, who has for several years now served as both Artistic Director and Conductor of the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus. He tells us about the…
-
On the 100th anniversary of the end of "The War to End All Wars," the Tulsa Symphony will commemorate those lost in that war and all the wars that…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we present a conversation with the award-winning composer, conductor, and choral director Eric Whitacre, who will soon…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Tim Sharp, the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus, who is also the Executive…
-
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we are joined by James Bagwell, who will be the guest conductor for the next Tulsa Symphony Orchestra concert (which…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Tim Sharp, the well-regarded and widely experienced Artistic Director and Conductor of the Tulsa Oratorio…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Benjamin Zander, the noted conductor, music educator, public speaker, and author of "The Art of…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, an entertaining conversation with the celebrated British choral composer and conductor, Bob Chilcott, who sang in the…
-
James Bagwell Conducts the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in Beethoven's 8th Symphony and Mozart's RequiemOn this installment of ST, we speak with James Bagwell, a widely admired and diversely experienced classical music and choral conductor who's been on the…