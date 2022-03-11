ST presents Museum Confidential: "Beeple Comes Alive"

On this edition ST, we check back in with the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This time around, MC connects with one Mike Winkelmann, who's been creating digital art for over two decades. He's 40 years old, lives in South Carolina, and has a computer science degree from Purdue. Oh, and when he's creating his internationally-known online artwork, Winklemann goes by the name Beeple. And this is a name -- Beeple -- that pretty much took the art world by storm in 2021...when an NFT of Beeple's multi-year project, "Everydays," sold for a record $69.3 million.