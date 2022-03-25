Tonight, Tulsa Chorale offers Handel's epic "Israel in Egypt"

Tonight -- Friday the 25th, beginning at 7pm -- Tulsa Chorale presents Handel's majestic "Israel in Egypt" at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in downtown Tulsa. The performance will feature Dr. Tim Sharp as conductor, organists Vicki Smith and Cathy Venable, soloists Dr. Kim Childs and Emma Jane Sharp, and members of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. Our guest is Dr. Sharp, who tells us about tonight's production, reminding us that George Frederic Handel created this epic work a few years before his now-far-more-famous "Messiah." This concert will actually be Dr. Sharp's last with Tulsa Chorale; he's led the collective (formerly known as Tulsa Oratorio Chorus) since 2009. For more on this concert, including how to get tickets, please go here.