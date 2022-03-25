© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Tonight, Tulsa Chorale offers Handel's epic "Israel in Egypt"

Published March 25, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT
Photo via Tulsa Chorale website
Aired on Friday, March 25th.

Artistic director Dr. Tim Sharp is our guest; after 13 years with the baton, tonight's concert will be his last with Tulsa Chorale.

Tonight -- Friday the 25th, beginning at 7pm -- Tulsa Chorale presents Handel's majestic "Israel in Egypt" at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in downtown Tulsa. The performance will feature Dr. Tim Sharp as conductor, organists Vicki Smith and Cathy Venable, soloists Dr. Kim Childs and Emma Jane Sharp, and members of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. Our guest is Dr. Sharp, who tells us about tonight's production, reminding us that George Frederic Handel created this epic work a few years before his now-far-more-famous "Messiah." This concert will actually be Dr. Sharp's last with Tulsa Chorale; he's led the collective (formerly known as Tulsa Oratorio Chorus) since 2009. For more on this concert, including how to get tickets, please go here.

