"Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America"

Published April 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT
Aired on Tuesday, April 5th.

"An engrossing and surprisingly hopeful look at the field of behavioral threat assessment and how it is being used to prevent mass shootings.... [This book offers] an optimistic take on one of America's most distressing problems." -- Publishers Weekly

Our guest is Mark Follman, the National Affairs Editor for Mother Jones. Ever since 2012, when he created a first-of-its-kind public database of mass shootingsin the US, his various investigations into gun violence have gotten numerous journalistic awards. Follman's new book, which he tells us about, is "Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America." It profiles the specialized teams of forensic psychologists, FBI agents, and other experts who are successfully working to stop mass shootings nationwide. In doing so, the volume draws on new details of infamous attacks, never-before-told accounts from perpetrators and survivors, and real-time immersion in confidential threat cases, thereby shedding new light into how we might finally solve one of America's most grievous problems. The book ultimately aims to go beyond all the thoughts and prayers, misguided blame on mental illness, and dug-in disputes over the Second Amendment in oder to make, as noted by Kirkus Reviews, "a strong argument for a more proactive approach to the American pandemic of bullets."

