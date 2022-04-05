Our guest is Mark Follman, the National Affairs Editor for Mother Jones. Ever since 2012, when he created a first-of-its-kind public database of mass shootingsin the US, his various investigations into gun violence have gotten numerous journalistic awards. Follman's new book, which he tells us about, is "Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America." It profiles the specialized teams of forensic psychologists, FBI agents, and other experts who are successfully working to stop mass shootings nationwide. In doing so, the volume draws on new details of infamous attacks, never-before-told accounts from perpetrators and survivors, and real-time immersion in confidential threat cases, thereby shedding new light into how we might finally solve one of America's most grievous problems. The book ultimately aims to go beyond all the thoughts and prayers, misguided blame on mental illness, and dug-in disputes over the Second Amendment in oder to make, as noted by Kirkus Reviews, "a strong argument for a more proactive approach to the American pandemic of bullets."