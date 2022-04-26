"Our Town" meets "Doctor Doolittle" in the engaging "Unlikely Animals: A Novel"

Our guest is the writer Annie Hartnett, whose novel "Rabbit Cake" was listed as a Kirkus Reviews Best Book of 2017. She joins us to talk about her new novel, which is just out and is titled "Unlikely Animals." It's a tragic/comic page-turner that mixes memorable characters, historical fiction, magical realism, smalltown New England, "Our Town," "Doctor Doolittle," 19th-century robber barons, and many other styles and sources. Per a starred review in Booklist: "Hartnett masterfully balances a story of deep loss with the perfect amount of hilarity and tenderness."