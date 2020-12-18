Bars Sue Stitt Over COVID Curfew Order

A group of bar owners filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt Thursday, saying his executive order that in-person service stop at 11:00 p.m. each night in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 is onerous, unlawful and outside the bounds of his authority.

"This administration needs to just cut the charade, do the honorable thing and just level with everybody," said attorney Frank Urbanic, representing six businesses from across the state in the suit filed in Oklahoma County District Court. (The petition, which has not yet been posted online to the state court system, was published in full by KOCO 5 News.)

"When the dust settles and if we're proven right, which I think we will [be], some of these businesses will have gone out of business because of a phony threat that they really didn't have to follow in the first place," Urbanic said in a phone interview Friday morning. "That's disgraceful, in my opinion."

Urbanic asserts the governor does not have the unilateral power to impose or enforce the order. He also argues the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission (ABLE), named as a co-defendant in the suit, has issued citations to bar owners under a variety of different statutes and ordinances which he claims are invalid.

Urbanic does not believe the order, even if found to be legal and enforceable, would have an impact on the transmission of the coronavirus.

"This is what's going to stop the spread of COVID? Give me a break," Urbanic said.

Neither the governor's office nor ABLE returned requests for comment about the suit.

Urbanic represented a different group of bar owners and employees in a November suit against Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt over Oklahoma City's enforcement of the 11 p.m. curfew.

The establishments named as plaintiffs in the suit against the governor are Redneck Yacht Club in Oklahoma City; The Friendly Tavern in Noble; Doug's Waterin' Hole in Poteau; Gold Spur Bar in Guymon; PJ's Pub and Grill in Tulsa; and Western Nights in Oklahoma City.