Our guest is Dr. Michael F. Myers, Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, New York. He's the author or co-author of several works, including "Why Physicians Die by Suicide." Dr. Myers joins us on StudioTulsa Medical Monday for a discussion of his new book, "Becoming a Doctors' Doctor: A Memoir." As was noted of this reflective and readable work by Dr. Dinesh Bhugra of King's College London: "In a humbling and humane account of one psychiatrist's journey through life [while] looking after doctors and medical students who develop mental illnesses, this book illustrates what clinical psychiatry is about.... A wonderful must-read for clinicians and educators."
