Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Becoming a Doctors' Doctor: A Memoir"

By 34 minutes ago
  • Aired on Monday, February 8th.
    Aired on Monday, February 8th.

Our guest is Dr. Michael F. Myers, Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, New York. He's the author or co-author of several works, including "Why Physicians Die by Suicide." Dr. Myers joins us on StudioTulsa Medical Monday for a discussion of his new book, "Becoming a Doctors' Doctor: A Memoir." As was noted of this reflective and readable work by Dr. Dinesh Bhugra of King's College London: "In a humbling and humane account of one psychiatrist's journey through life [while] looking after doctors and medical students who develop mental illnesses, this book illustrates what clinical psychiatry is about.... A wonderful must-read for clinicians and educators."

Tags: 
Medicine
Memoir and Autobiography
Psychiatry
Hospitals
Health Care
John Henning Schumann
Medical Schools
Personal Health and Well-Being
Emotional Health
Psychology
Writers on Writing
Suicide Prevention
Medical Research

Related Content

Re: "Where It Hurts," a Podcast Hosted by Investigative Journalist Sarah Jane Tribble

By Jan 28, 2021

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about "Where It Hurts," a podcast co-produced by Kaiser Health News and St. Louis Public Radio. Our guest is the host of this podcast, investigative journalist Sarah Jane Tribble. Season One of "Where It Hurts" -- subtitled "No Mercy" -- was just completed, and as we learn on today's show, the full season focused on the intricate, far-reaching why and how of the closing of Mercy Hospital in Fort Scott, Kansas.

"Broke: Patients Talk about Money with Their Doctor"

By Dec 14, 2020

Our guest is the author and doctor Michael Stein, who's also a professor of health law, policy, and management at Boston University. He tells us about his new book, which presents the many various moving, sobering, genuine, and often heartbreaking accounts of his patients about money...and about having (or not having) enough money to simply get by in the U.S. today. "Broke" gives us the words and thoughts of those now facing the reality of having to choose between getting medical treatments or paying their bills. As was noted of this book by Dr.

"Why Physicians Die by Suicide: Lessons Learned from Their Families and Others Who Cared"

By Aug 14, 2017

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, a discussion of doctors and suicide in America today. Our guest is the psychiatrist and author, Dr. Michael Myers, a Brooklyn-based expert on this subject; his latest book is "Why Physicians Die by Suicide: Lessons Learned from Their Families and Others Who Cared." As was noted of this book by Dr. Carol A. Bernstein, a past president of the American Psychiatric Association: "In tackling one of the biggest medical challenges of our time -- physician depression and suicide -- Dr.

"A Doctor's Stories of Life, Death, and In Between" (Encore Presentation)

By May 28, 2019

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we revisit an interview that first aired in April of last year with Dr. Daniela Lamas, author of "You Can Stop Humming Now: A Doctor’s Stories of Life, Death, and In Between." Per Publishers Weekly: "In this ruminative account of treating patients, Lamas, a pulmonary and critical care doctor at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, analyzes how the critically ill manage life during and after treatment.

"A Doctor, a Hospital, and a Pilgrimage to the Heart of Medicine" (Encore presentation.)

By Rich Fisher Jul 8, 2013

(Please note: This program originally aired earlier this year.) Our guest on ST is Dr. Victoria Sweet, an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and a prize-winning historian. Dr. Sweet practiced medicine for twenty years at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco --- and she's just published a book about this remarkable facility, and about her time there, and, indeed, about the state of health care in America today.

"The Unexpected Journey of Caring" (Encore Presentation)

By Jan 29, 2020

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Donna Thomson, who is a co-author of "The Unexpected Journey of Caring: The Transformation from Loved One to Caregiver." As was noted of this important new guidebook by Booklist: "Caregivers often sacrifice their own health and relationships to take care of loved ones, which is a big problem in the United States, where nearly 45 million Americans provide unpaid care to an adult or child with medical problems or chronic conditions.