A Chat with Bassem Youssef, the Egyptian Comedian and TV Host

  • Aired on Friday, February 19th.
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome Bassem Youssef, the Egyptian comedian, media critic, TV host...and former surgeon and doctor. He came to widespread attention as the host of "El-Bernameg" ("The Show"), a popular satirical news program in Egypt, which aired from 2011 to 2014. (His work on this program, which grw out of the Arab Spring, led to Youssef's being widely compared to the American satirist Jon Stewart.) Youssef joins us to discuss the development of his career thus far, which now includes a new children's book: "The Magical Reality of Nadia."

Comedy
Stand-Up Comedy
TV Criticism
Television
Egypt
The Arab Spring
Jon Stewart
Children's Books
Middle East
The Middle East
Humor and Satire
Media Studies
Cultural and Ethnic Diversity
Democratic Governments

