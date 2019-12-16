Related Program: 
A Chat with Vonya Womack, a Human Rights Activist and Expert on Turkey and Its Refugees

  Aired on Friday, December 13th.
    PHOTO BY THE INDEPENDENT (UK)

Following a recent coup attempt, more than 100,000 people were arrested and dismissed from their jobs in the Republic of Turkey. Turkey is also the world's largest jailer of journalists; 300+ are now behind bars. Our guest is an expert on these and related matters: Vonya Womack teaches at Cabrini University in Pennsylvania and spoke recently at the Raindrop Turkish House in Broken Arrow, OK. She spoke about her work as a human rights activist and about how she recently visited with Turkish political refugees in Greece. She tells us about these adventures on StudioTulsa.

Turkey
Greece
Refugees
Global Affairs
Human Rights
Foreign Affairs
Geopolitics
Journalism

