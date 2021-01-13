City Council Votes To Continue Mask Requirement Through April

By 47 minutes ago

Credit City of Tulsa

Tulsa's city council voted unanimously Wednesday night to extend the expiration date of the city's mask ordinance.

It requires people 10 and older to wear masks in public places and was set to expire at the end of the month. It will now be in effect until midnight April 30.

"This is so important to our city. We are not out of … our pandemic. Just because people are getting vaccinations does not mean this is over," Councilor Jeannie Cue said in a committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa County recently had a run of six consecutive new COVID hospitalization highs and remains within touching distance of its record seven-day average. Councilor Phil Lakin said if the mask mandate weren't extended, something else would have to happen.

"In the spring of last year, one of our measures was — and I don’t think anybody enjoyed — having to shut down businesses," Lakin said.

City Councilor Lori Decter Wright is part of the city's COVID mitigation working group. She said they met with Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Doctor Bruce Dart before the extension came to the council. He told the group fundamental mitigation measures like wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing must continue for awhile longer.

"And when I asked him what was his recommendation for where we should extend the sunset, he actually said he’s very confident that we will need to be in this mode through the end of summer," Decter Wright said.

City officials have committed to reviewing the mask ordinance every 90 days. The extension also covers amendments passed in November that give the health department power to enforce the mask requirement at businesses that don't comply, require bars and restaurants to space tables six feet apart or install dividers, and require approved safety plans for gatherings of 150 people or more.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday night he will sign the ordinance extension when it reaches his desk.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
City of Tulsa

Related Content

City COVID Mitigation Group: No Additional Measures Recommended for Tulsa Right Now

By Dec 16, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

In a report from a COVID mitigation working group, as of Friday, the Tulsa Health Department is not recommending any additional steps from the City of Tulsa right now.

"They feel that we’ve taken the most action of any municipality, quite frankly, in the state, and we’re hoping to see more participation from our nearby partners," City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, a member of the working group, told fellow councilors during a Wednesday committee meeting.

Health Officials Believe Oklahoma Will Get Additional COVID Vaccine Doses Under New Federal Plan

By 1 hour ago
American Academy of Pediatrics

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is getting ready to handle increased COVID vaccine shipments.

New federal guidance under Operation Warp Speed means in two weeks, states will get allocations based on how quickly they’re vaccinating people. Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed says as of mid-day Wednesday, 4.6% of Oklahoma’s population had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, among the highest rates in the U.S.

Quarantine No Longer Required For School COVID Exposures If Safety Protocols Were Followed

By Jan 12, 2021
Pixnio

Insisting on in-person options statewide, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new policy Tuesday aimed at reducing school quarantines for COVID-19.

"Students and teachers exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 in school will no longer be required to quarantine as long as the exposure happened in a classroom setting [and] everyone was wearing masks and following other appropriate protocols, like social distancing," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

18 Tulsa County Residents Reported Dead From COVID-19, Most In A Single Day To Date

By 7 hours ago
NIAID-RML

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 3,907 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 341,364.

Tulsa County had 623 of Wednesday's cases. Its total now stands at 55,721, second to Oklahoma County's 66,594.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, hit a new high for the fourth day in a row, rising from 4,170 to 4,256. The average had dipped to around 2,600 as reporting lagged around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.