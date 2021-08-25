City Of Tulsa Developing COVID Vaccination Incentive For Employees

By 10 minutes ago

Credit CVS Health

The City of Tulsa is considering putting federal virus relief money toward vaccination incentives, but only for city employees.

A working group is set to propose a $250 payment to employees who have been fully vaccinated or who get fully vaccinated. Employees in departments where 70% of workers get vaccinated would get an additional $250.

The incentives would be paid for from the city’s nearly $88 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan.

"So, it's really a way to say, 'We know that to deliver the services to the citizens of Tulsa, we need our workforce healthy and ready to work,' and part of that is getting vaccinated, wearing masks when they're at work," Councilor Lori Decter Wright said during a Wednesday committee meeting while discussing the proposal. "And so, we're leading by example in those ways. And I will say that the tribes have done this, right? Cherokee Nation, Muscogee, and even some other cities are looking at this same approach."

The city has taken several steps to protect workers from COVID on the job, including requiring masks inside city hall and offering paid leave to get vaccinated. The incentive must be approved by the city council and will come to them in the coming weeks.

The council recently approved $9.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds to pay for 4% employee retention bonuses and tiered signing bonuses.

Tags: 
Vaccines
COVID-19
City of Tulsa

Related Content

State Health Department: Vaccine Supply Sufficient To Start COVID-19 Boosters Sept. 20 If Approved

By Aug 20, 2021
Pool photo by Mike Simons / Tulsa World

The Oklahoma State Department of health is preparing to offer booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines starting Sept. 20, pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Boosters would come eight months after a person receives their second dose. So, people who completed a series in January would be up first, meaning the state will follow the same rough schedule of giving shots to older and at more at-risk people first.

Without The Votes For Emergency Mask Requirement, Tulsa Council Pivots To Resolution

By 18 minutes ago
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Lacking the votes to immediately implement a new mask mandate, Tulsa city councilors supporting the proposal asked their colleagues on Wednesday to join them on a resolution strongly encouraging people to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ICU Nurse Says Her Colleagues Are Thinking About Quitting As COVID Surge Causes PTSD, Anxiety

By Elizabeth Caldwell 22 hours ago
University of Mississippi

COVID ICU admissions are hitting record levels in Oklahoma, and there is a staffing shortage in hospitals. Jill McSparrin is an ICU nurse with INTEGRIS. She spoke today at a Healthier Oklahoma press conference.

“We’re already short on nurses and now several of my colleagues are really seriously thinking about retiring early, finding another area of nursing, or finding a new career altogether. I feel like we're having some PTSD. We're having depression, anxiety, restlessness.”