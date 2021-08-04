COVID Working Group Focused On Supporting Vaccination Push, Not Reviving Tulsa Mask Mandate

By 12 minutes ago

Credit NIAID-RML

Despite rapidly rising numbers of new COVID-19 infections, the City of Tulsa’s mitigation working group is not moving toward reimplementing a mask mandate.

City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said there have been calls for that from the community. Right now, the city is going to focus on messaging and other actions that support the Tulsa Health Department’s work to to increase vaccination rates. Currently, 53% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

"There was some real concern from some members of the working group that though masks work and we want everyone to properly wear them in crowds and indoors, as [THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce] Dart told us last week, we need increased vaccinations to get that big help that's essential to getting a grip on the Delta variant that is, frankly, whupping our butts, right?" McKee said.

Strategies like block party vaccination sites, more mobile shot clinics and business support for workers needing time off to get vaccinated are being considered. THD is also working on a layered map to help show people where they can get vaccinated and is hopeful vaccines' emergency use labels will be removed soon and that they'll be approved for younger kids.

City Councilor Crista Patrick said THD is also relying on elected officials to help sway their constituents who are hesitant.

"Each one of our districts function in a slightly different fashion. So, it's important that we look at the unique needs. Some people talk with family, others look to certain employment groups, such as the military or health care workers. So, we just need to really identify what we think will work in our particular areas of the world," Patrick said.

Still, there may not be much room to move the needle. Some studies the working group reviewed said up to 85% of unvaccinated individuals are firm in their stance against getting vaccinated.

THD is recommending everyone follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is for everyone to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Tulsa County saw more than 2,300 new COVID cases last week, almost 500 more than the week before. 

New cases had nearly doubled both of the prior two weeks.

Tulsa County has seen new cases rise for eight consecutive weeks since dropping to 160 in early June. Younger adults continue to account for the most cases.

Tags: 
COVID-19
City of Tulsa
Kara Joy McKee
Crista Patrick

Related Content

Biden Calls On Governors Like Stitt To 'Do The Right Thing', Allow Schools To Require Masks

By 3 hours ago
The White House

Addressing reporters from the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden pleaded with governors of states, like Oklahoma, that have prohibited schools from requiring masks to mitigate COVID-19 to do more to help the nation in its fight against the coronavirus. 

"As of now, seven states not only ban mask mandates, but also ban them in their school districts, even for young children who cannot get vaccinated," Biden said. "Some states have even banned businesses and universities from requiring workers and students to be masked or vaccinated...  What are we doing?"

Tulsa Public Schools Officials Can't Require But Do 'Expect' Universal Masking

By 8 hours ago
Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools officials say that while they recognize they're legally prohibited from requiring masks for students, faculty and staff when the school year begins this month, they do 'expect' individuals to follow federal and expert guidance to keep each other safe.

Under Federal Emergency, Hospitals Can Reorder To Cope With COVID Surges

By Elizabeth Caldwell 20 hours ago
KWGS News file photo

Hospitals no longer need an emergency order from the governor to reorganize beds.

 

LaWanna Halstead is a vice president at the Oklahoma Hospital Association. She said today on a Healthier Oklahoma press conference that because an emergency exists at the federal level with the Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals can do what they need to do to function in the face of possible COVID surges.

 