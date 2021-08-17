Related Program: 
Getting to Know the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium and Its Transfer Project

By 53 minutes ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, August 17th.
    Aired on Tuesday, August 17th.

On this edition of ST, we learn about the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium, which is, per its website, a "multi-institutional collaborative effort to meaningfully improve students' journeys toward degree completion, professional independence, and mobility." Our guest is Dr. Laura Latta, the executive director of the THEC. Seven Tulsa-area higher-education institutions, as Dr. Latta tells us, comprise this consortium, which was founded in 2018: TCC, OSU-Tulsa, Northeastern State University, OU-Tulsa, Rogers State University, Langston University, and TU. In particular, we chat with Dr. Latta about the consortium's Transfer Project, which aims to (again per the THEC website) "increase the number of students who attain post-secondary credentials in northeastern Oklahoma through enhanced transfer-student success."

