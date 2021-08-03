Related Program: 
StudioTulsa

Glenn Frankel on "Shooting Midnight Cowboy" (Encore)

By 1 hour ago

Our guest today is Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Frankel, whose recent work has explored the issues and stories behind some of America's classic films. His books employs in-depth interviews with the film's director, stars, crew, casting team, and others to provide the definitive account of an American movie like no other. His recent books on the films High Noon and The Searchers have focused on some of the contemporary themes at play in these classic Westerns. In his latest book, "Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art, Sex, Loneliness, Liberation, and the Making of a Dark Classic," Frankel looks at a different sort of wild West, that of Midtown Manhattan during the end of the sixties, and Midnight Cowboy, one of the most innovative and daring motion pictures of its time, Midnight Cowboy won three Oscars, including Best Picture...and it was the first film ever to get an "X" rating.

  

Tags: 
Film
Film History
Glenn Frankel
New York City
Times Square
LGBTQ

Related Content

Film Historian Mark Harris Offers "Mike Nichols: A Life"

By Feb 18, 2021

Our guest is the writer and film historian Mark Harris, whose newest book, which he tells us about, is a biography of Mike Nichols (1931-2014). Born Mikhail Igor Peschkowsky in Berlin, the young Nichols, along with his brother and his parents, escaped the Nazis in 1939 by relocating to the United States. Nichols went on to have a long, remarkably creative career in show business, thriving as a film and theater director, actor, producer, and comedian. As a director, he was known and celebrated for helping his actors deliver particularly strong performances.