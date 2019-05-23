Related Program: 
Our guest on ST is Jon Steinman, the producer and host of an internationally syndicated radio show and podcast called Deconstructing Dinner. A Canadian resident of Nelson, BC, he joins us to discuss his new book, "Grocery Story: The Promise of Food Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants." By closely studying -- and also drawing engaging stories from -- many different American and Canadian food co-ops, this book makes a case for the eventual (and radical?) transformation of the grocery store in the 21st century. Indeed, today's food co-ops seem to be driving more and more of us toward eating local and sustainable food more and more often, thereby supporting locally-based community economic development in an ever-increasing manner. As was noted of Steinman's book by Frances Moore Lappé, author of "Diet for a Small Planet": "[This book is] full of energy and eyes-wide-open hope. In an era of extreme economic concentration, Jon Steinman awakens us to elements of an arising democratic economy, hidden in plain sight. 'Grocery Story' is, above all, an empowering tale we need now more than ever."

