League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa Now Seeking Nominations for Its Madam President Event

With the 2020 presidential race now well underway, the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa is seeking out women in northeastern Oklahoma who could be president. The League will honor 10 such women from our community -- all of them dedicated to leadership and community service, with nominations presently being taken -- at its upcoming Madam President event (happening on May 5; more info at this link). Our guests on ST are Lynn Staggs, the current president of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa, and the Tulsa World's Wayne Greene, who works on fundraising for this long-running, civic-minded organization. Also on our show, commentator Mark Darrah relects on what he felt (and thought) when he recently saw a pistol-packing open-carry advocate in public...that is, in the fruit and vegetable aisle.

