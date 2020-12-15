OKC Police Officers Who Killed Bennie Edwards Not Trained in Crisis Intervention

By Quinton Chandler 7 minutes ago

Credit Quinton Chandler / StateImpact Oklahoma

Master Sgt. Keith Duroy and Sgt. Clifford Holman are the Oklahoma City police officers who shot and killed Bennie Edwards, Friday.

Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson Capt. Daniel Stewart confirmed neither officer has crisis intervention training – a voluntary 40-hour training regimen that teaches officers how to respond to people suffering a mental health crisis.

Only 14% of Oklahoma City police officers have taken it.

A joint investigation by Oklahoma Watch and StateImpact found the number of mental health calls the department responded to increased 95% between 2013 and 2019.

Duroy has 28 years of police experience and Holman has seven years experience.

Both officers responded to a disturbance call outside a strip mall in North Oklahoma City. The police were told that Bennie Edwards, a 60-year-old Black man, was bothering customers.

Edward’s family says he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and regularly sold flowers around the city.

Capt. Daniel Stewart says the department will release body camera footage of the encounter after an investigation is finished and the district attorney’s office makes a decision regarding the shooting.

Stewart also identified a third officer seen confronting Edwards in bystander cell phone video. Master Sgt. Michael Smith has 25-years-experience. He did not fire his weapon and also has not taken crisis intervention training.

Asked whether Duroy or Holman had been involved in past shootings, Stewart said that information was not yet available.

Tags: 
oklahoma city police

Related Content

Protests Follow Police Killing Of Oklahoma City Man

By Quinton Chandler Dec 14, 2020
Quinton Chandler / StateImpact Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Police responding to a disturbance call killed a man Friday.

He has been identified by family members as Bennie Edwards – a Black man who struggled with a mental health diagnosis.

Edwards’ family members said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Police say Edwards was carrying a knife and ran towards officers before they opened fire.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Daniel Stewart said police tried to deescalate the confrontation but had no choice except to shoot.

Mother of 15-Year-Old Killed by OKC Police Plans to Sue

By 7 minutes ago
OKC Police

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police last month filed paperwork Monday indicating she intends to sue the city over the killing.

Attorney Rand Eddy said a tort claim notice filed on behalf of Cameo Holland is the first step before a lawsuit is filed. The tort claim seeks $175,000 in compensation for Holland.

Officers Fatally Shoot SUV Passenger In Oklahoma City

By Jul 23, 2020
Oklahoma City Police Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies and an Oklahoma City police officer opened fire on an SUV passenger during a traffic stop early Wednesday, killing him.

The 30-year-old man was in the back seat of an SUV that was stopped at about 1:30 a.m. for a traffic violation by two Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies when an Oklahoma City police officer stopped to offer assistance, police Capt. Larry Withrow told The Associated Press by phone.