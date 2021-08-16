With Oklahoma Hospitals Strained Under COVID Surge, Some Patients Sent To Distant States

As Oklahoma hospitals struggle to keep up with a crush of new COVID-19 patients, some sick Oklahomans are being sent for care to states as far away as Idaho.

The Idaho Capitol Sun reported Thursday an Oklahoma patient with COVID-19 was admitted to a hospital in Boise because it was the closest available bed.

Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart discussed the situation on a Wednesday livestream event hosted by concerned Jenks Public Schools parents.

"The hospitals basically can't take any more transfers," Dart said. "They're full. And the sad part is that they can't find -- you know, you see they have to send patients to Colorado and Utah. They can't find beds. Missouri's full. Arkansas's full. Texas is full. Kansas is getting there. I mean, there's no room for anyone."

Officials from OU Health's Oklahoma Children's Hospital said last week that some of the 152 children they were forced to turn away in July due to capacity -- a record high -- had to find care at out-of-state facilities.

Ascension St. John has announced they are limiting some services due to the increase in patients. The Tulsa World reports Saint Francis Health System and Hillcrest HealthCare System are also strained.

On Friday, during the Oklahoma State Department of Health's first COVID-19 press briefing in over a month, state health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said that the department recognized hospitals were feeling a "crunch," but said the state did not have an exact idea of statewide capacity. Frye said they had asked the Oklahoma Hospital Association to complete a survey. 

Related Content

State Health Commissioner Says Oklahomans Are Free To Disregard CDC Mask Guidance Amid Delta Surge

By Aug 14, 2021
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Saying wearing a mask is a strictly optional "personal choice," Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye on Friday told reporters at the department's first media briefing in over a month that he does not endorse the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines recommending universal indoor masking to help reduce the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant in areas of high transmission.

Oklahoma Children's Hospital: COVID Admissions 'Increasing Rapidly'; Some Kids On Ventilators

By Aug 13, 2021
Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health.

Officials from Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health on Thursday painted a dire picture of how they're handling a rise in COVID-19 admissions.

"Across the state today, there were 52 pediatric patients admitted to hospitals," said Dr. Stephanie DeLeon, a pediatric hospitalist, at a Thursday rally on the hospital's grounds. "One week ago, there [were] 36. Two weeks ago, there were 25. This number is increasing rapidly, and we as pediatricians are worried about the kids in our community."

Ascension St. John Limiting Services Due To COVID-19 Surge

By Aug 12, 2021
Ascension St. John

Tulsa's Ascension St. John Medical Center said Wednesday an overwhelming increase in COVID-19 patients is forcing service changes and limitations.

"The current surge of COVID-19 cases is a public health crisis that has put great pressure on our hospitals, emergency departments and healthcare professionals," the hospital said in a statement.

State Says Order Gives Oklahoma Hospitals Flexibility For COVID-19 Care

By associated press Aug 14, 2021
KWGS News file photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An emergency rule by Gov. Kevin Stitt allows Oklahoma hospitals to renovate conference rooms and other areas to care for COVID-19 patients, the state’s health commissioner said Friday.

The rule is not an emergency declaration, which would allow state schools to implement mask mandates, said Dr. Lance Frye, adding he is not convinced one is needed.