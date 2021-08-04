Oklahoma Republican Party Triples Down On Fundraising Off Vaccine Policy-Nazi Germany Comparison

The Oklahoma Republican Party on Wednesday morning reaffirmed its belief that requirements for individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are akin to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

"You elected me to fight for you, and that is what I'm going to do," said party chair John Bennett in a Wednesday video message that ended in an appeal for donations.

"Instead of trying to change the narrative, what we need to do is unite together and fight for the people that we represent," Bennett said. "As your state chairman, I recently sounded the alarm about mandated vaccines, masks and the stripping away of our unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Bennett went on to refer to viewers with the same term he used in a previous video to refer to those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: "Patriots, it's time to take the gloves off and stop conducting business as usual."

Jewish groups in Oklahoma, including the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, have condemned the rhetoric as offensive, inappropriate and hurtful.