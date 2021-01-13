Oklahoma's 5 US House Members Vote Against Impeachment

No one from Oklahoma’s delegation was among the 10 Republican U.S. representatives who joined 222 of their Democratic counterparts on Wednesday in voting to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

The article of impeachment says Trump incited a siege on the capitol last week. None of Oklahoma’s five Republican House members debated against impeachment on the floor before voting against it.

Rules Committee Ranking Member Rep. Tom Cole laid out his arguments against it earlier in the day as the House weighed rules for Wednesday afternoon’s debate.

"In every modern impeachment inquiry, an investigation and committee action has preceded bringing an impeachment resolution to the floor. In part, this is to ensure that members have the full facts, the opportunity to engage expert witnesses and have a chance to be heard. It also provides due process to the president of the United States," Cole said.

Cole also argued an impeachment trial would slow President-elect Joe Biden in setting up his administration and that Trump could be found responsible in future legal proceedings.

Last week’s invasion of the Capitol by pro-Trump extremists has resulted in at least six deaths and happened after weeks of lies from the president and members of his party that the election was stolen from him and encouragement that they "fight like hell."

Rep. Markwayne Mullin posted a video to Twitter after the vote in which he called the attack on the capitol a "dark day" in American history but said removing Trump from office won’t help the country move forward.

"Right now, people are looking to point fingers at someone, someone to blame. You know, it’s the Republicans that’s to blame, it’s President Trump to blame, it’s the Democrats that’s to blame, it’s Speaker Pelosi, it’s Maxine Waters, it’s whoever we want to look to blame for what happened, but, really, we’re all responsible for our own actions," Mullin said.

In a statement, Rep. Kevin Hern cited the lack of an investigation before the impeachment as a reason for voting against it. Rep. Frank Lucas said in a statement the impeachment skipped the committee process and "is void of any due process." Rep. Stephanie Bice in a statement called the process a rushed vote for "political expediency that will only impede efforts to heal the nation."

All five of Oklahoma's representatives voted last week to object to the results of the 2020 election.

Cole Opposes House Resolution Urging Pence And Cabinet To Remove Trump Following Attack

By Jan 12, 2021
C-SPAN

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said Tuesday he opposes a non-binding resolution introduced by House Democrats that would urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and confer with the cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office for his role in inciting Wednesday's insurrectionist attack on the Capitol.

After Attack, All 5 Oklahoma US Representatives Still Vote To Oppose Certified Election Results

By Jan 7, 2021
Rep. Stephanie Bice

Despite the attack on the United States Capitol by violent pro-Trump extremists that sent both the Senate and House of Representatives into lockdown and left four people dead in its wake, all five members of Oklahoma's House delegation voted to object to accepting the certified results of the presidential election in Arizona and Pennsylvania, states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Mullin Seen On Video Refusing To Mask In Crowded Room While Sheltering During Attack

By Jan 11, 2021
Punchbowl News

This story was updated at 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, to include news of a second House lawmaker, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), testing positive for COVID-19 after the lockdown.

  

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) was captured on video refusing to wear a mask when offered one as lawmakers sheltered in a crowded conference room during the dramatic Wednesday attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.