Proposed Tulsa Mask Requirement Would Apply Only to Adults

An ordinance Tulsa city councilors will consider Wednesday will require adults to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in some public settings.

Face coverings will be required inside indoor spaces open to the public and in outdoor areas where people cannot keep six feet away from others who don’t live with them. There are exceptions for people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering, people who are eating or drinking, or people doing a job where a face covering is a hazard.

Masks will be encouraged but not required for children.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the ordinance last week in the face of surging COVID-19 cases upon the advice of Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart. 

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
City of Tulsa

