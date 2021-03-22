Senate Committee Advances Several Stitt Nominations For Health Positions

An audio version of this story

A state Senate committee on Monday moved several of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s nominees for state health officials one step closer to confirmation, advancing them to the floor.

Those included Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett to serve as state secretary of health and mental health. OHCA is currently in the middle of a transition to outsourcing management of the state’s Medicaid program as requested by Stitt. Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan) told Corbett a majority of the legislature still opposes that move.

"What do you think your responsibility is to the legislature to find a way to work together on that particular issue?" Garvin said.

"There's going to be differences of opinion in terms of how to solve problems that we have and come up with solutions," Corbett said. "Mine is to really offer alternatives and come up with the best solution possible, and that includes coordinating and discussing with the legislature. And I'll continue to do that."

Committee Chair Sen. Greg McCortney (R-Ada) asked Corbett about another big change the governor wants that he’s heard is in the works: merging all of the state’s health-related agencies.

"We've talked a lot about what that might look like and how that might be structured. We're open to further dialogue and further study on that but believe that is a road to success for health in Oklahoma," Corbett said.

On a follow-up question from McCortney, Corbett said fellow nominees State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye and Commissioner of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Carrie Slatton-Hodges also supported the idea.

Stitt appointed Corbett in June after former Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge resigned. The committee approved Corbett’s nomination 11–0.

Frye has been interim state health commissioner since Stitt appointed him in May 2020. Frye did face some tough questions, including from McCortney.

"Is that true, you believe that the health care authority, department of health, and department of mental health and substance abuse should be consolidated into one agency?" McCortney said, going back to Corbett's claim.

Frye said that was a broad question.

"So, we want to make sure we do it right. I think if we do it right, it can be the right thing to do," Frye said.

Senators also asked Frye about his stance on bringing the Tulsa and Oklahoma city-county health departments more under control of the state.

"If we want to move forward with changing public health in Oklahoma and making it the best that we can, we need to all work together and have a unified goal," Frye said.

The committee approved Frye’s nomination 10–0.

The committee also approved Slatton-Hodges' nomination and Nathan Raith's nomination to the Oklahoma State Board of Examiners for Long-Term Care Administrators.