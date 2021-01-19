Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

ST Medical Monday: "The Case for Keto"

By 11 minutes ago
  • Aired on Monday, January 18th.
    Aired on Monday, January 18th.

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we're looking at the connections between diet, weight control, and health. Our guest is Gary Taubes, the investigative science and health journalist who co-founded the non-profit Nutrition Science Initiative, and whose bestselling previous books include "Why We Get Fat" and "The Case Against Sugar." He joins us to discuss his latest book, "The Case for Keto." As was noted by this work by Lewis Cantley, director of the Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York Presbyterian Hospital: "Taubes vigorously challenges the conventional view that low-fat, plant-based diets are healthy and that eating fats is risky, providing an historical context of the effectiveness of keto diets that goes back more than 150 years."

Tags: 
Diets and Eating Habits
Obesity and Weight-Loss Issues
Nutrition and Healthy Eating
Medical Research
Scientific Research
Food
Cooking and Cuisine
Personal Health and Well-Being
Health
Medical History
Medicine
John Henning Schumann
Writers on Writing
Sugar
Vegetarian Cooking
Eating Disorders

Related Content

ST Medical Monday: "The What to Eat When Cookbook"

By Jan 11, 2021

Our guest is Dr. Michael Roizen, the bestselling author and Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. He's also the co-author of "The What to Eat When Cookbook," which is just out, and which builds upon a previous (and very popular) guidebook that he co-wrote called "What to Eat When." In both volumes, Dr. Roizen points out that **when** we eat (that is, what time of day) is actually crucial to the link between a healthy diet and healthy living. It's also crucial to disease prevention, better overall mental/physical performance, and a longer life. As Dr.

"The Case Against Sugar" (Encore Presentation)

By Sep 4, 2018

(Note: This interview originally aired back in December.) On this installment of ST Medical Monday, we share an interesting if rather alarming conversation with the award-winning science reporter and author Gary Taubes, whose latest book is "The Case Against Sugar." As was noted of this book by The Seattle Times: "Taubes sifts through centuries' worth of data.... Practically everything one wants to know about sugar -- its history, its geography, the addiction it causes -- is here. In the end, each of us is confronted with a choice.

"Salt Wars: The Battle Over the Biggest Killer in the American Diet"

By Oct 26, 2020

A high-sodium diet can be a deadly diet -- high levels of sodium have been linked to high blood pressure, strokes, and heart attacks. And yet, salt is everywhere. It's all but inescapable on the American foodscape; salt (and plenty of it) is in packaged foods, fast foods, canned foods, table-service restaurants, etc. So...why hasn't salt received the sort of public attention and regulatory action that sugar and fat have? Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Michael Jacobson, who set out to answer this question.

From Vegan To 'Keto' And Mediterranean: Experts Rank 2018's Best Diets

By Jan 3, 2018

Looking for a diet that is simple to follow? You might want to give the Mediterranean diet a try.

It's not so much a prescriptive meal plan as it is a well-balanced pattern of eating. Think lots of whole grains, vegetables, beans, nuts, olive oil, fish and smaller amounts of dairy, poultry and even a little red wine (if you like).

A Diet High In Fiber May Help Protect Against Breast Cancer

By Feb 1, 2016

If the advice to eat more fiber seems easy to ignore, you're not alone. Most Americans don't get the 25 to 38 grams a day that's recommended, depending on age and gender.

But if you're skimping on fiber, the health stakes are high, especially if you're a teenage girl.

A study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics concludes that eating lots of fiber-rich foods during high school years may significantly reduce a woman's risk of developing breast cancer.

A Neuroscientist Tackles 'Why Diets Make Us Fat'

By editor Jun 7, 2016

When Sandra Aamodt talks about dieting, people listen ... or, they stick their fingers in their ears and go la, la, la. Aamodt's neuroscientific take on why diets backfire is that divisive.

Aamodt is a neuroscientist, book author and former editor of a leading brain research journal. She also has become a prominent evangelist of the message that traditional diets just don't work and often leave the dieter worse off than before. And she's an enthusiastic proponent of mindful eating.