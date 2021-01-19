ST Medical Monday: "The Case for Keto"

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we're looking at the connections between diet, weight control, and health. Our guest is Gary Taubes, the investigative science and health journalist who co-founded the non-profit Nutrition Science Initiative, and whose bestselling previous books include "Why We Get Fat" and "The Case Against Sugar." He joins us to discuss his latest book, "The Case for Keto." As was noted by this work by Lewis Cantley, director of the Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York Presbyterian Hospital: "Taubes vigorously challenges the conventional view that low-fat, plant-based diets are healthy and that eating fats is risky, providing an historical context of the effectiveness of keto diets that goes back more than 150 years."