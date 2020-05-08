State Lawmakers May Cut Oklahoma's Affordable Housing Tax Credit in Half

By 1 hour ago

Credit File Photo

Oklahoma lawmakers could cut in half a tax credit meant to encourage affordable housing developments.

House Bill 2760 would lower the annual cap on the credit from $4 million to $2 million. Rep. Kyle Hilbert  (R-Bristow) said an incentive evaluation commission estimates the credit will lose Oklahoma $106.1 million over 10 years.

"Personally, I would be for doing away with the credit altogether moving forward, but instead of doing that, we’re cutting it in half to save the state some money," Hilbert said.

Rep. Monroe Nichols (D-Tulsa) questioned why the affordable housing credit is on the chopping block before other incentives, like up to $8 million a year for movies or TV shows that shoot in Oklahoma.

"The message is this legislature values spending our tax dollars to help build mansions in the hills of Hollywood over building affordable housing units in Oklahoma," Nichols said.

Several lawmakers said other incentives should be looked at first. Rep. Mark McBride (R-Moore) said tens of millions of dollars in wind tax credits could at least be deferred a couple years.

"Are we really looking at things, or does somebody got a pet peeve?" McBride said to Hilbert.

At the start of this year, Oklahoma needed an estimated 19,000 affordable housing units for low-income families, up from 12,000 in 2015.

The House passed the measure 59–41. It now goes to the Senate.

Tags: 
Oklahoma legislature
Affordable housing

Related Content

Expanded Oklahoma Affordable Housing Tax Credit to Kick in Nov. 1

By May 8, 2019
Pixabay

Housing groups are applauding lawmakers and the governor for getting changes to Oklahoma’s affordable housing tax credit passed into law.

As of Nov. 1, a population cap of 150,000 will be lifted, making the credit available for projects in Tulsa, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties. Projects in the state's three most populous counties qualify for federal tax credits under current law.

Work Underway on Development to Transform West Tulsa's Eugene Field Neighborhood

By Apr 23, 2020
Tulsa Housing Authority

Work is underway for a vast project that will transform Tulsa’s Eugene Field neighborhood.

The first of six phases of the development that will be known as River West is now being built. It has 74 of 460 total planned housing units.

All apartments will have the same finishes and features, but some will be subsidized, some will be below-market and some will be market rate.

City of Tulsa Announces Four-Year Strategy to Deal With Affordable Housing Shortage

By Dec 12, 2019
City of Tulsa

The City of Tulsa rolled out a plan Thursday to tackle its shortage of affordable housing units.

Housing Policy Director Becky Gligo said the city needs 3,000 to 4,000 more affordable housing units, and that gap has a big impact.

"One-third of Tulsans are actually paying more than one-third of their income toward rent or their mortgage. We’re the 11th-highest evictor in the country as well. And our homelessness numbers are continuing to rise — not astronomically, but they’re on the rise," Gligo said.